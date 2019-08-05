For the sixth time: Noe to run unaffiliated for first selectman

If it is anything like his previous campaigns, it will be less about the win and more about getting his voice heard — but Darien’s Chris Noe has launched his sixth consecutive run for first selectman this November. His petition to the state required 35 signatures — one of which could be his own.

This year, Noe’s recently submitted petition indicates he is running with no affiliated party. He has previously run as an “ultra-conservative.”

Noe remains a registered Democrat and was nominated from the floor as a potential first selectman candidate by Rob Werner at last month’s Democratic caucus. Darien Democrats opted to endorse committee chairman David Bayne in his place as a placeholder for a potential candidate.

Noe has not yet responded to The Darien Times as to specifically why he is running again. In 2017, in response to his candidate Q and A, he said, “I'm a registered Democrat who voted for Trump. I am Independent but it's better to belong to a party. I don't agree with what either party is doing locally, certainly not what Malloy has done with the state, I think (hope & pray) Trump is going to perform well nationally and win again in 2020. The country is a disaster and he gave up his life to fix it. I feel the same way about Darien.”

Noe’s campaigns have not been without controversy —after his first campaign kick-off in 2009, his criminal record, including serving a nearly three-year jail sentence for attempted murder after shooting a man in the neck at a house party in Stonington in 1983, was revealed. Noe told the press at the time he was defending himself and his girlfriend due to a previous attack.

In 2017, Noe told Hearst the man “made a run at me. I was a squeaky clean kid with a handgun and I shot him. I didn’t try to kill him, I just defended myself. I had a .357 magnum, six shot revolver, and I shot him once.” The man, shot in the neck, survived.

“I went into prison as a child and I came out very grown up,” he said during his last campaign.

Currently, Darien Democrats have not announced an official first selectman candidate and Bayne has made it clear he has no intentions of actually running for the seat. Incumbent Republican First Selectman Jayme Stevenson was endorsed by Darien GOP last month at their caucus for a fifth term.

Other than Noe, there are currently no top Darien board offices facing contested elections.