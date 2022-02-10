For many asylum-seekers, flying to Mexico is ticket to US ELLIOT SPAGAT, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 4:17 p.m.
SOMERTON, Ariz. (AP) — Seated on a metal folding chair in the front row among dozens of asylum-seekers awaiting COVID tests in Arizona, Gloria Estela Vallora reaped the benefits of her Colombian passport.
She and eight family members, ranging in age from 4 to 63, flew to Cancun for two nights in the Mexican beach resort town, caught another flight to Mexico's border with the U.S., walked 20 minutes to U.S. agents and spent a night in custody. Within hours, they would be with a friend in Utah.