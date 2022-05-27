For late Darien doctor, the military called throughout his life: ‘Duty and honor to serve and to give back’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Across a decades-long medical, academic and military career, longtime Darien resident Dr. Thomas Walsh Jr. has garnered multiple titles, invitations to prestigious societies and commendations from national figures.

“You would think, well, if he was doing all this, was the guy ever around? Because how are you juggling all that?” said Sara Walsh, one of his four children. “But he was a part of the family as much as anyone else. Family was equally high priority.”

A prominent ophthalmologist who at some points in his lengthy career had four overlapping titles, Walsh served as a longtime faculty member at the Yale School of Medicine, where he taught in the Department of Ophthalmology and Neurology. Additionally, he served as an adjunct professor at Dartmouth Medical School in New Hampshire.

And for a half-century, he served as a consultant to the surgeon general of the Army, part of his long-running relationship with the U.S. Army, which he served earlier in his life.

Walsh died April 24 at Norwalk Hospital after a stroke and ensuing brief illness. He was 90 years old.

The military played an outsize role in his life, daughter Sara Walsh said. He was particularly fond of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, which he had attended for two years of college and continued to support throughout his lifetime.

“Up until practically the day he died, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re sick of my stories of this or that’” his daughter said. “The military had a tremendous impact on him.”

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 18, 1931, and raised by his father after his mother died early in his life, Walsh attended medical school at what is now Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Beginning in 1959, he served 16 months in the U.S. Army in South Korea’s demilitarized zone, where he was part of the medical corps and worked extensively with a local orphanage.

To honor him for his service, the Korean government granted Walsh a letter of commendation after he was discharged, his family said.

Walsh remained in the U.S. Army Reserve through 1968, retiring at the rank of major. And one of his chief pleasures was attending the Army-Navy football game each year, his family said.

During his lifetime, he did not give up his devotion to military causes. As a consultant to the surgeon general, his children said he was a frequent visitor at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where he worked with hundreds of veterans who had injuries ranging from mild to severe.

“It was very important to do that, to see patients that could use his expertise,” Sara Walsh said. “For him, it was about your duty and honor to serve and to give back.”

And as a military history enthusiast — and a prolific writer, with a deep interest in both medical academia and more creative work — he later turned toward writing “for fun,” daughter Kelly Parkhurst said.

In 2019, he self-published a work of creative military history that examined the role Gen. George Custer — the controversial 19th-century military figure — might have played if he had not been killed during the infamous Battle of Little Bighorn at the age of 36.

Walsh was survived by four children, two of whom are Darien residents, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He also leaves behind a legacy of stressing lifelong education, his children said.

“What he really truly believed was you have to continually be learning and being intellectually curious,” Sara Walsh said. “That was just a part of the fabric of who he was.”