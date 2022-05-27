For late Darien doctor, the military called throughout his life: ‘Duty and honor to serve and to give back’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — Across a decades-long medical, academic and military career, longtime Darien resident Dr. Thomas Walsh Jr. has garnered multiple titles, invitations to prestigious societies and commendations from national figures.
“You would think, well, if he was doing all this, was the guy ever around? Because how are you juggling all that?” said Sara Walsh, one of his four children. “But he was a part of the family as much as anyone else. Family was equally high priority.”