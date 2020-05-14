For a good cause: Darien bridal shop shows signs of hope

One of the many ways lives have been impacted by the coronavirus is abrupt changes or postponements of weddings. The virus’s timing is especially bad for those planning nuptials as spring and early summer are popular wedding months.

Ashley Krauss, owner of Darien’s A Little Something White wedding couture, has experienced that first-hand, as she and her staff assist brides making other arrangements for what is likely one of the most important days of their lives.

In light of that, A Little Something White has begun a campaign called #ALSWgivesback.

Three large signs in their windows that greet those driving by whether into Darien from I-95 or coming either direction on the Post Road. They read “Love is not Canceled,” “Kindness is not Canceled” and “Hope is not Canceled.”

“We have seen the Love is not Canceled phrase a lot in the wedding community over the last month and wanted to expand upon that to spread a message of positivity to the broader Darien community with our very visible windows,” Krauss said.

At the time same time, Krauss and her staff also wanted to give back. For every social media share her signs get, that include tagging the store, they will be making a donation to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County at the end of the month.