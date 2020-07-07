For Person-to-Person: Darien Junior Football League to hold food donation drive-thru Saturday

The Darien Junior Football League is partnering with Person-to-Person to hold a Drive-Thru Food Drive on Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1864 Post Road in Darien. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting high levels of unemployment, food insecurity has increased in our community. This is particularly true for households with children and the elderly.

“The mission of DJFL is to not only provide a positive developmental experience in the sport of football, but also to develop the potential and passion of each-and-every football player in the program,” the group said in an email about the food drive.

“Person-to-Person relies on food drives to help keep our pantry shelves stocked, and that is more critical this year than ever before. Because of the pandemic, we are serving almost twice as many people as we did at this time last year in our three food pantries,” said Nancy Coughlin, chief executive director of Person-to-Person.

“At the same time, we have fewer food drives and the cost of purchasing food has dramatically increased. This contactless, drive through food drive is a great solution. DJFL athletes have proven time and again that they are committed to giving back to the community, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their help during this time of surging need,” Coughlin said.

Items needed for the P2P food pantry include the following: peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna / salmon chicken in water, canned beans, dried beans, lentils, pasta, rice, oatmeal, cereal, mac and cheese, pasta sauce, canned soup, and healthy snacks to name a few.

For more info on Person-to-Person and information about making donations, visit https://p2phelps.org/.

For more info on the Darien Junior Football League visit http://www.djfl.org/.