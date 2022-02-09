For Black women, hopes and dreams rest on Biden court choice JOCELYN NOVECK and DEEPTI HAJELA, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 10:27 a.m.
1 of15 Howard University School of Law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens is photographed at the Howard University School of Law campus, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Howard University School of Law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens stands in a doorway of Houston Hall on the Howard University School of Law campus in Washington, Monday, Feb. 1, 2022. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Howard University School of Law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens is photographed on the steps of Houston Hall on the Howard University School of Law campus in Washington, Monday, Feb. 1, 2022. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Howard University School of Law students from left, Michael Peoples, Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens, and Ashley Brickhouse, ride the Washington D.C. Metro Red Line, after class, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Howard University School of Law students Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens, left, and Ashley Brickhouse, ride the Washington D.C. Metro Red Line home after class, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Howard University School of Law students from left, Ashley Brickhouse, Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens, and Michael Peoples, wait for a train on the Washington D.C. Metro Red Line, after class, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Howard University School of Law students Ashley Brickhouse, left, and Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens, wait for a train on the Washington D.C. Metro Red Line after class, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Howard University School of Law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens walks into class in Houston Hall on the Howard University School of Law campus in Washington, Monday, Feb. 1, 2022. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Howard University School of Law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens pauses outside the Van Ness Metro station near the Howard University School of Law campus, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Howard University School of Law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens is photographed on the steps of Houston Hall on the Howard University School of Law campus in Washington, Monday, Feb. 1, 2022. For Marchbanks-Owens and other Black women, President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is a source of inspiration that will bring needed balance and perspective to the high court. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — When the pressure gets intense, law student Jasmine Marchbanks-Owens likes to wander the hallways of Howard University, examining the faded, framed photos of prominent Black graduates of decades past.
“It’s just really inspiring to be able to see people that look like me that attended this university and became attorneys,” says the first-year student, whose great-great grandmother was born into slavery. “So, when I get stressed out, I like to walk down here and look at all the names and see all the faces.”
Written By
JOCELYN NOVECK and DEEPTI HAJELA