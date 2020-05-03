For 2nd day in row, South Dakota reports no new virus deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — For the second day in a row, South Dakota has reported no new deaths from COVID-19, state health officials said Sunday.

South Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 21 on Sunday. The state had four confirmed deaths in each of the last two days before Saturday.

South Dakota reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the state’s total number of positive cases to 2,631. Minnehaha County, the state's most populous county, reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 2,142. Lincoln County is second in South Dakota, with 162 after recording six new cases. Brown County reported eight more cases, for a total of 59.

The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota dropped by seven, to 811. Seventy-one people remained hospitalized. Nearly 1,800 patients have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

