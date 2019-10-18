Flu vaccines now available in Darien

As part of its Flu Prevention Program, a vaccine is now available at the Darien Health Department.

The vaccine is preservative free and available to those over 3 years old.

The cost of the flu vaccine is $30, payable by check, cash or ConnectiCare insurance.

Traditional medicare part B only is accepted and they do not participate with any of the medicare advantage plans.

To get a flu shot, no appointment is needed at the following clinics:

At the Mather Senior Center: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In Town Hall, Room 119: Thursday, Oct. 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m, and “Vote & Vax,” Election Day, Nov. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Or make an appointment with Darien’s public health nurse by utilizing the Health Department’s online scheduler: darienhealth.com.