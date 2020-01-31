Flu tops last fiscal year’s reportable diseases in Darien

Kinsa, a smart thermometer that allows users to track their symptoms, surveyed its users to find the states reporting the most flu symptoms. >> Click through to see the 10 states reporting the most flu symptoms less Kinsa, a smart thermometer that allows users to track their symptoms, surveyed its users to find the states reporting the most flu symptoms. >> Click through to see the 10 states reporting the most flu ... more Photo: Getty Photo: Getty Image 1 of / 28 Caption Close Flu tops last fiscal year’s reportable diseases in Darien 1 / 28 Back to Gallery

The flu has once again risen to the top of Darien’s reportable diseases for fiscal year 2018-19. The previous three fiscal years saw Chlamydia and STDs top the charts with 30 cases in 2015-16, 25 in 2016-17, and up to 36 in 2017-18. The last fiscal year, STDs dropped to 20.

The flu jumped to 22 cases in 2018-19 from 4 from 2017-18. As of this week, the state’s Department of Health reported 1,036 hospitalizations for flu in the state, and 23 deaths. Of the 4,864 positive flu tests, 194 cases or 4% were Influenza A 2009 (H1N1), 39 or under 1% were Influenza A (H3N2), 2,515 or 52% were Influenza B, and 2,114 or 43% were Influenza A without a specified type.

For more state infectious disease statistics, vist the portal.ct.gov/dph.

According to the Department of Health, the three most common STDs; syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia, (CDC) all of which can be cured with proper treatment, with Chlamydia being the most commonly reported STD in Darien with 17 reported diagnoses. Three incidents of syphilis were also reported.

Consistent with national stats, STDs in Darien are more prevalent among people aged 15-30 years.

Hepatitis C, with 11 incidents, is being seen in Darien in over 60 age group;

There is a national increase in age groups 30 and younger, which according to the CDC, is due to opioid use, according to the Department of Health.

“Actual rates of Lyme Disease and Influenza are likely considerably higher since many physicians diagnose patients based on symptoms and do not perform a laboratory confirmation test which forms the basis for reportable diseases or conditions,” according to the health department.

Chlamydia Connecticut rank: 24 out of 50 Source: United Health Foundation Chlamydia Connecticut rank: 24 out of 50 Source: United Health Foundation Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close United Health Foundation: Connecticut's health rankings 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, “reportable diseases” are diseases considered to be of great public health importance.

In the United States, local, state, and national agencies (for example, county and state health departments or the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) require that these diseases be reported when they are diagnosed by doctors or laboratories.

Reporting allows for the collection of statistics that show how often the disease occurs. This helps researchers identify disease trends and track disease outbreaks. This information can help control future outbreaks.

All states have a reportable diseases list. It is the responsibility of the health care provider, not the patient, to report cases of these diseases. Many diseases on the list must also be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Mayo Clinic reports STDs are generally acquired by sexual contact. The organisms that cause sexually transmitted diseases may pass from person to person in blood and other bodily fluids.

Sometimes these infections can be transmitted nonsexually, such as from mother to infant during pregnancy or childbirth, or through blood transfusions or shared needles.

The Mayo Clinic reports it’s possible to contract sexually transmitted diseases from people who seem perfectly healthy, and who may not even be aware of the infection. STDs don’t always cause symptoms, which is one of the reasons experts prefer the term “sexually transmitted infections” to “sexually transmitted diseases.”

STDs can have a range of signs and symptoms, including no symptoms. That’s why they may go unnoticed until complications occur or a partner is diagnosed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The list of reportable diseases can be updated or changed depending on the evaluation of health officials and usually involved diseases that might result in epidemics. It also helps track trends and occurrences.

Coronavirus

The Darien Health Department also recently issued information on the coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

If residents develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or shortness of breath, within 14 days after travel from Wuhan, China, the CDC recommends that you should call ahead to a healthcare provider and mention your recent travel or close contact. If you have had close contact with someone showing these symptoms who has recently traveled from this area, you should call ahead to a healthcare provider and mention your recent travel or close contact. Your healthcare provider will work with the state’s public health department and CDC to determine if you need to be tested for 2019-nCoV.

The Connecticut Mirror reported two students in Connecticut were tested for the coronavirus. Both patients exhibited flu-like symptom, and are believed to have influenza type A. A Chinese student, who was diagnosed at Yale New Haven Hospital, is in isolation pending the results of testing by the CDC. A Wesleyan student has tested negative for coronavirus.

For more information on sexually transmitted diseases, visit www.cdc.gov/std/.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.