Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 1 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A member of George Floyd's family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The seat reserved for Chauvin's family goes unclaimed.
Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd, of Houston, has attended several days of the trial to bear witness on behalf of his family. He has watched the often-excruciating bystander, police body camera and security videos of his brother's fatal encounter with Chauvin on May 25, and listened to testimony from eyewitnesses and police.
