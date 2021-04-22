Floyd killing has prompted state reforms, but not everywhere PAUL J. WEBER and FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 12:11 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — George Floyd's killing last year and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states, from changes in use-of-force policies to greater accountability for officers. At the same time, lawmakers in a handful of states have had success addressing racial inequities.
But those changes mask a more complicated legislative legacy to a movement that many hoped would produce generational change: Other states have done little or nothing around police and racial justice reforms, and several have moved in the opposite direction.
