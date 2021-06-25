Floyd family lawyer calls for federal conviction for Chauvin June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 8:10 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for the family of George Floyd called for a federal conviction for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, saying he hopes that would lead to a longer sentence.
Chauvin was convicted of murder in April and sentenced in state court Friday to 22 1/2 years in prison. After his sentencing, some of Floyd's family members said that sentence wasn't long enough and they wanted to see more.