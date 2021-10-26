Florida's surgeon general: Masks hamper clear communication

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general said conversations while wearing masks aren't productive and argued that he offered to meet elsewhere when a state senator didn't let him in her office without a mask, citing a serious health condition.
Dr. Joseph Ladapo said in a statement released Tuesday that he offered to meet outside or in a hallway for his scheduled meeting last week with Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky. He said he doesn't believe he can communicate clearly and effectively while wearing a mask. Polsky was not satisfied, he said.