Florida officials, leaders call for immigration consensus

MIAMI (AP) — Political and business leaders in Florida held a video call Thursday that included well-known elected officials and at least one federal lawmaker to send a message that there has never been better time to reach consensus in Washington to overhaul the immigration system.
The virtual summit featured people from both parties such as former Florida Republican Party chairman Al Cardenas, Florida’s agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, as well as Republican congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican.