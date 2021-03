GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man tried to obtain about $1.5 million in coronavirus relief funds by filing false loan applications and by stealing the identifies of elderly victims, federal prosecutors said.

A federal grand jury in Gainesville returned an indictment Tuesday for Jeremie Saintvil, of Delray Beach, according to court records. He was charged with bank fraud, making false statements to a federally insured institution, aggravated identity theft and making false statements..