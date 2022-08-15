Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety FREIDA FRISARO, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 3:02 p.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tracks used by the nation's deadliest railroad will see added fencing to keep pedestrians away and safety improvements at crossings under a $25 million federal grant announced Monday.
Brightline and government officials announced the grant as the privately owned passenger line continues to be plagued by deaths along its tracks between Miami and West Palm Beach.
