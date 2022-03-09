Florida OKs bill aimed at keeping immigrants out of state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — All Florida government agencies would be barred from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants to the state who are in the country illegally under a bill sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.
The bill is a priority for the Republican governor and an effort to to keep the federal government from sending people crossing the Mexican border illegally to Florida. DeSantis, who is running for reelection this year and is a potential 2024 presidential contender, has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.