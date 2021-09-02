Nearly 9 inches of rain from Ida recorded in Darien, first selectman says Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 5:46 p.m.
Pear Tree Point Beach in Darien after Ida passed through on Sept. 2, 2021.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo
Pear Tree Point Beach in Darien after Ida passed through on Sept. 2, 2021.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo
Pear Tree Point Beach in Darien after Ida passed through on Sept. 2, 2021.
Contributed photo / Contributed photo
Five Mile River was brown with sediment after Ida passed through on Sept. 2, 2021.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Five Mile River was brown with sediment after Ida passed through on Sept. 2, 2021.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Road was closed to clear storm runoff in Darien on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Tokeneke Road was closed to clear storm runoff in Darien on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Five Mile River was brown with sediment after Ida passed through on Sept. 2, 2021.
Patrick Sikes / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The Post Road underpass in Darien flooded overnight Sept. 1 into Sept. 2, 2021.
First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson's Twitter / Contributed photo
DARIEN — First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has declared a local emergency for the town following the widespread flooding overnight into Thursday.
Stevenson said in a release that the town experienced “catastrophic flooding from Tropical Storm Ida.” She said the town received more than eight inches of rain between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.
