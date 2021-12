DARIEN — First Selectman Monica McNally recently had a dream about a watershed.

“I was like ‘Monica, we’re past hurricane season. What is the deal?’” McNally said.

With nearly two months as the town’s top official under her belt, McNally — who succeeded 10-year First Selectman Jayme Stevenson in November — said she did not expect how all-consuming the position is, or the variety of issues she can encounter in a day.

During one recent Saturday, McNally said she visited the site of a house fire, then turned around to cheer on the high school football team to a victory

But the good news is that “Darien is in fine shape,” McNally said. “There aren’t any big problems on the horizon.”

Recently, the town has seen a troubling uptick in COVID-19 cases, McNally said, adding that most people who test positive in town have reported mild symptoms.

While she is not ruling out a town-wide mask mandate, none are forthcoming now, McNally said.

“It is something we’re heavily monitoring,” McNally said, pointing out last year’s pattern of cases spiking in January. The hospitalization rate will be key in determining any further action, she said.

She also said she encourages residents in the 25-44 age range to get their second vaccine. That group is lagging in second dose rates, with only 80 percent fully vaccinated. Full vaccinations will be key to protecting the town’s health during the holidays, McNally said.

McNally said in the new year, she sees Darien primarily focusing on flooding. The town recently approved two drainage studies that will examine watersheds that do not normally flood but experienced flooding as a result of Hurricane Ida.

The state is also expecting a windfall of around $6 billion in federal infrastructure funding. McNally has been speaking with U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and the state Department of Transportation to navigate federal grant applications for projects that could affect the town.

Some of that money is slated for improving and modernizing the railroad, which would affect the Noroton Heights rail station.

McNally said she has spent her first two months building relationships around Darien and adjusting to her role. The town is well-run on all fronts, she said, crediting town hall staff and town government volunteers with keeping it that way.

McNally said she is also excited about the town hiring its first media manager, who would in part be responsible for disseminating information to residents in a more streamlined way.

That job would include directing people to services that could aid them after storms like Ida such as town-run debris removal. That’s part of a broader goal to get real-time storm or flooding advice out to the public so it serves an immediate purpose, McNally said.

“After Ida, we realized that residents had pressing needs for right then and I would like to be able to have a place where people can go learn what the town is doing,” McNally said. “Or in general, what you should do, how you can be prepared for this emergency.”