Flint councilman banned for 30 days getting legal help

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Flint City Council member who was handcuffed and banned from meetings for 30 days has lined up legal help to try to get the sanction reversed.

Eric Mays was escorted from a March 4 meeting, taken to the Genesee County jail and released. Council members said he has repeatedly been disruptive for weeks, MLive.com reported.

Attorney Steve Haney acknowledged that Mays is a “polarizing figure." But he said suspending him from meetings is a disservice to residents in Flint's First Ward, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

“We’re at a time in this country where we’ve never been, with a pandemic and a circumstance right now where people are fearful,” Haney said Saturday. “They don’t know if they can leave their house, they don’t know if they can go to store, they don’t know if they can shake hands."

Haney said he plans to meet with the city attorney this week.

“Right now, I’m embarrassed,” Mays said. “It’s kind of frustrating and humiliating. I want the different treatment to stop.”