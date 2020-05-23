Flag displayed that flew in Ohio when Lincoln lay in repose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A flag that flew over the Ohio Statehouse when the body of Abraham Lincoln lay in repose is on display for the next few months, the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board announced Friday.

The historic Thirty-Six Star American flag is part of an exhibit of Civil War artifacts related to the 1865 Lincoln funeral train. The exhibit is open to the public in the rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse through Veterans Day. The Statehouse is closed on Memorial Day.

The flag originally was presented to David Nevin Murray of Portsmouth, Ohio for his contributions to the Union war effort.

Afterward, Murray and later his descendants loaned the flag for parades, memorials and other significant Ohio events, including the Statehouse inaugurations of governors John W. Bricker and Frank Lausche.

The flag hung in the Statehouse rotunda in 1945 as a memorial for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Murray’s great-great-grandaughters, Lt. Colonel Mary K. Van Tilburg and Dr. Emmalou Van Tilburg. donated the flag to the Ohio History Connection in 2016.

The Statehouse encourages social distancing during visits and recommends facial coverings.