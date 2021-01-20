Fla Surgeon General on vaccine wait: 'We will get to you'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general urged the federal government on Wednesday to increase allotments of coronavirus vaccines to states like his, where large concentrations of seniors face the greatest risk of illness and death from a disease that has killed more than 2 million globally.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Scott Rivkees sought to reassure Floridians that their turn will come for the life-saving vaccine, which has been in short supply since being rolled out last month.