Fisk University cuts ties with president after allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fisk University announced Monday that it has ended its relationship with its president two weeks after placing him on leave over allegations in a temporary order of protection that an acquaintance sought against him.

A statement from the university does not mention the order of protection against Kevin Rome, and a spokeswoman declined to say whether he was fired.

“The University thanks Dr. Rome for his service as president of Fisk and wishes the very best to him and his family,” the statement reads.

A Davidson County magistrate judge signed the temporary order forbidding Rome from having contact with the man earlier this month. At the time, Rome’s attorney, Jay Steed, issued a statement saying his client has done nothing wrong and noting that Rome has not been charged with any crime.

Steed was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.