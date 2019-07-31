First selectman encourages positive feedback

Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission has approved amendments to the town’s zone regulations and zoning map. Darien’s Planning & Zoning Commission has approved amendments to the town’s zone regulations and zoning map. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close First selectman encourages positive feedback 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Excited about a project that’s taking place in town? Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson encourages residents to let town representatives know.

At the July 25 Operations Planning Committee meeting, Stevenson said she “encourages people who are excited and positive about projects in town to come forward. Typically, we don’t hear from folks who are accepting of these things but it’s important that we hear from a balance of our community,” she said.

The proposed renovations to Pear Tree Point Beach was brought up as one project where committee members have heard many negative comments, but not as much positive feedback, from members of the public.

Stevenson added it’s very important to get all the facts on a topic or issue in order to make a well-informed decision.

Community value statement

The Board of Selectmen would like to develop a community value statement on what the town of Darien represents.

“It’s a simple statement. It can’t be issue specific and you don’t want it to favor one policy over another but it’s a statement that we all can use,” Stevenson said.

When considering Darien as a place to live or bring a business to, “what do we stand for? What does this community mean to us?” she posed to town board leaders at the meeting.

Stevenson requested each of the town boards have a discussion about this statement and offer feedback to the Board of Selectmen.

Improved cell service

There are some areas in town that have poor cell service, and Stevenson will be working through the town’s emergency management department to try and identify those areas “so that we can be assured for public safety purposes that we have sufficient coverage,” she said.

False alarm fees

According to Stevenson, the town will be going on a graduated structure for false alarm fees.

“There seems to be an inordinate number of repeat offenders on false fire alarms, so the [Fire] Commission would very much like us to restructure our fees around that,” she said.

sfox@darientimes.com