First public global database of fossil fuels launches BY DREW COSTLEY, AP Science Writer Sep. 18, 2022 Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 7:11 p.m.
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels includes data from over 50,000 oil, gas and coal fields in 89 countries. That covers 75% of global reserves, production and emissions, and is available for public use, a first for a collection of this size.
