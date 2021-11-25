First diversity consultant for Darien’s schools outlines approach, addresses parent concerns

DARIEN — The district’s first diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, who is scheduled to meet with students after instances of anti-Semitism, racism and homophobia were reported in the schools, explained his approach to the school board at a recent meeting.
School board members interviewed Ken Shelton, a California-based educator with over 20 years of experience with teaching, mostly at the middle school level, during a special Nov. 18 meeting. He has also been a policy adviser for several state departments of education, according to his website.