First Selectman: Darien will not proactively enforce Lamont’s new COVID fines

DARIEN — First Selectman Jayme Stevenson says the governor’s latest fines for COVID-19 violations are a “tipping point of government overreach.”

There was an increase of more than 500 COVID-19 cases over the weekend with more than a dozen new hospitalizations due to the disease, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said. In Darien, there have been more than 250 total cases, with about a dozen cases reported since the beginning of August.

Lamont’s new fines include $100 for violating mask orders, $500 for organizing an event that exceeds size limits, and $250 for attending an event that exceeds size limits.

Businesses are responsible for their employees, and individuals are responsible for their own actions, according to the announcement.

Those who can issue the fines include law enforcement, local chief elected official designees and local public health officials.

Lamont said the fines were in response to mayors and first selectmen who want teeth in the state coronavirus rules that have been, in effect, mostly suggestions on public use of masks and attendance at private events.

Masks that cover mouths and noses are required to be worn when in public and a 6-foot distance whether outdoor or indoors, with the exception of a medical condition.

Guidelines include a 25-person cap for indoor gatherings, 100 people for private outdoor gatherings, and outdoor organized gatherings such as fireworks or concerts in parks, with a cap of 500 people with 15 feet of space apart. Outdoor event venues, fairs, festivals and carnivals are allowed up to 25 percent of last year’s attendance.

Stevenson said the governor has empowered local health departments to enforce actions related to establishments they oversee but other actions can be enforced by the chief elected official or their designee. Stevenson said she remains the enforcement authority in Darien and she would “if the situation warranted” ask for the assistance of the Darien Police Department.

“Enforcement is on an ‘as needed’ basis based on complaints received. There will be no proactive enforcement of this mandate in Darien,” she said.

Stevenson said the towns asking for help from the state are largely those with colleges and universities.

Stevenson said the governor’s executive order “prohibits local CEOs from imposing targeted measures to address unique problems within certain municipalities, so as a result, these new one-size-fits-all mandates will apply to all municipalities.”

While Stevenson acknowledged that college and university towns face challenges, she said, “I believe these new fines are a tipping point of government overreach for Connecticut residents who are, in large part, doing the best they can under very difficult circumstances.”

Stevenson said she also had a number of questions based on the new fines.

“Will the judicial system prosecute violators? Are protest organizers subject to infractions? Will the state or local governments collect the infraction revenue and how will it be used?” she asked.

She also added that given the recent police accountability legislation passed, the police in the state have been “put in a very difficult position regarding enforcement of these ‘nuisance’ type rules. Infractions will be given only if there is no other viable way to gain compliance with the governor’s mandates.”