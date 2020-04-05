First Darien resident dies of coronavirus, town adds another testing day

The first Darien resident has died of the coronavirus, according to an announcement from First Selectman Jayme Stevenson Sunday evening via Facebook live. Watch here.

Stevenson said she addressed the community in person on Sunday night to share the “sad news.” She said she could not add any further information due to privacy.

She added that “it hits home for me because this individual was about my age and the age of my husband, so the virus isn’t sparing anyone at this point.”

Currently, 100 people in Darien have been diagnosed with the coronavirus as of April 4, up 4 from Friday. The split is 50/50 between males and females. Stevenson said the most impacted have been the ages of 40 to 69. Gov. Ned Lamont announced 24 new deaths associated with coronavirus Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 189 and surpassing the number killed by the worst flu season on record.

The state saw 399 more people test positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 5,675 as of Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s death toll rises above the 2017-18 flu season, the worst on record in the state, which saw 184 flu-related deaths.

On the same day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported daily deaths in his state decreased, though he tempered optimism by saying it was “too early to tell” if the state had reached its peak.

As of Saturday, 109 additional people were hospitalized in Connecticut, bringing the total up to 1,142, according to the governor’s office. An additional 1,241 people have been tested for the virus, for a total of 23,270 tests.

Stevenson also said that the surgeon general has suggested that everyone should wear masks outdoors, especially in areas that social distancing is more challenging like the grocery store and pharmacy. She encouraged Darien residents to make their own from a handkerchief or a cloth napkin, and asked that residents leave the medical N95 masks for medical professionals and first responders.

Stevenson also said she was working on obtaining masks for everyone in town and would be sharing more information on that soon.

The testing that is currently set for Mondays at Darien High School from 1 to 4 has been increased to include Friday mornings from 9 to 12, starting this Friday, April 10.

Stevenson said that those who want a test do not need a doctor’s prescription, they can visit coronatestct.com.

Stevenson continued the Facebook live by advising Darien residents to adhere to the social distancing and staying home.

Read more on DarienTimes.com for the latest updates.