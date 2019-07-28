First County Bank provides grant to scout tag sale

First County Bank has generously provided a Community First Grant of $2,500 to The Andrew Shaw Memorial Trust to support the 2020 Darien Scout Tag Sale. The grant will be used to provide fire retardant tent material for the annual tag sale tents. The Scout tag sale is an annual community service event that is the main fundraiser for the ASMT to run the Darien Scouting programs and maintain the Scout Cabin.

Each year, during this massive effort, Scouts and their families work to recycle and repurpose community donations for resale to the thousands of sale attendees. This generous gift will help Scouts ensure that donations and customers stay safe before and during the tag sale and reduce expenses for the Scouts, allowing more of the proceeds to go directly to Scout programming.