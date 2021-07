DARIEN — Fireworks are coming to town this year after all.

Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Jami Gore says a fireworks show will be held July 15 at Darien High School. The rain date will be July 22.

“More details, including when parking passes will be available for purchase, will be announced next week,” Gore said.

Darien had canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks, replacing it instead with the “Weed Beach Festive Nights,” which originally was scheduled for Friday but, because of weather concerns, has been moved to Saturday. Tickets for that event have already sold out.

Darien usually hosts an event for the Fourth of July fireworks on the Saturday closest to the holiday. It also usually includes music and food trucks.

This year’s Independence Day event sponsors include Barrett Bookstore, Baywater Properties, Carta, McAlister and Moore, Compass, The Corbin District, Darien Running Company, Darien Sport Shop, Darien Toy Box, Day Pitney, Dolcetti, First County Bank, Flour Water Salt, Four Forks, Grieb’s, Helen Ainson, Mirador, Neat Coffee, Nielsen’s, Orchard Tree Care, PG Properties, Rings End, Shipman and Goodwin, Jayme and John Stevenson, Ten Twenty Post, The Growing Concern, UCBC and Williams and Co.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Department at 203-656-7325.

