Fireworks return to Disney parks in latest lifting of rules

Joe Burbank/AP

Disney plans to restart fireworks shows at its theme parks in Florida and California in the latest move by the company to ease up on pandemic restrictions implemented last year.

The company said Tuesday that firework shows will resume at the beginning of July at Walt Disney World in Florida and on the Fourth of July at Disneyland in California. The fireworks shows had been put on hold to discourage people from gathering together after the parks reopened following virus-related closures last year.