Firefighters study carcinogen exposure

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia are taking part in a study aimed at finding ways to reduce their exposure to carcinogens.

WTOP-FM reports that the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association Research Foundation on a four-phase study. Part of the focus of the study will be on how chemicals can cling to breathing equipment used by firefighters.

Firefighters are exposed to toxic chemicals released into the air by burning buildings and vehicles. According to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health study, firefighters are twice as likely to get skin and testicular cancer and mesothelioma.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com