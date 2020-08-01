Firefighters rescue 6 people after boat capsizes near marina

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Six people have been rescued after the boat they were on capsized in northwestern Indiana.

Firefighters found them clinging to the sides of the boat about 8 p.m. Friday near the Hammond Marina, the (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The boat had capsized in about 15-20 feet (4½-6 meters) of water near the marina’s breakwater. The people on board said it ran out of gas.

Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said firefighters took off their gear, tied on ropes and swam to the boat.

Wind and waves on Lake Michigan prevented authorities from recovering the boat Friday night.