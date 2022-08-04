Firefighters partially surround deadly California fire HAVEN DALEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 12:49 a.m.
A helicopter drops water on a hot spot while battling the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Sydney Corrales passes a lodge that burned during the McKinney Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Flames burn inside a tree along Highway 96 which remains closed due to the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
In this photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is the washed away pick up truck of a private contractor who was aiding the firefighting efforts near Klamath River, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Amid storms Tuesday the contractor was hurt when a bridge gave out and washed his pickup truck away, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The McKinney Fire was still out of control on Wednesday despite some progress by firefighters who took advantage of thunderstorms that dumped rain and temporarily lowered heat in the parched region.
A chimney stands at a home destroyed by the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Sheriff's deputies search a scorched residence following the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif. Their team did not find any fire victims at the property.
A helicopter carries a water bucket while battling the McKinney Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Timber walks past the remains of a lodge that burned in the McKinney Fire, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif. The property owner, whose adjacent home survived the blaze, was surveying damage.
A sheriff's deputy searches a scorched property following the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif. His team did not find any fire victims at the location.
Sheriff's deputies search a scorched residence following the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif. Their team did not find any fire victims at the property.
Sheriff's Deputy Johnson carries remains of a McKinney Fire victim from a destroyed home on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
A search and rescue canine leaves a home leveled by the McKinney Fire on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Sheriff's Deputy Johnson stands at a burned home as search and rescue workers recover the remains of a McKinney Fire victim on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
Sheriff's deputies leave a home where a McKinney Fire victim was found on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Klamath National Forest, Calif.
The Elmo Fire burns near Elmo and Dayton, Mont., on the western shore of Flathead Lake on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Flames from the Elmo Fire burn around Dayton, Mont., on the western shore of Flathead Lake on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
An aircraft dumps water on the edge of the Elmo Fire burning on the western shore of Flathead Lake, Mont., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
A plane dumps fire retardant to contain the Elmo Fire burning on the western shore of Flathead Lake, Mont., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend.
The McKinney Fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Wednesday night and bulldozers and hand crews were making progress carving firebreaks around much of the rest of the blaze, fire officials said at a community meeting.
Written By
HAVEN DALEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER