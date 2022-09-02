Firefighters gain on California wildfires despite high heat
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against two big Southern California wildfires despite dangerously hot weather.
Containment of the Route Fire along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles increased to 37% and it remained at just over 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) in size, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection statement said.