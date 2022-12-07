Fired state TV chief's World Bank job shocks many in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland's state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government.

Kurski, who has no finance experience, said on Twitter that he has been named an alternate executive director — one of 25 at the 189-country anti-poverty agency — and is giving up “some of (his) political activity and political ambitions.”