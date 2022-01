ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — One person died and another was injured when a fire broke out in a seven-story building that serves as housing for seniors and people with disabilities, officials said.

There was heavy smoke throughout parts of the seven-story building even though the fire was contained to a single unit on the third floor Saturday morning, officials said. An occupant of the unit where the fire started was hurt, and a woman in a nearby unit died, fire officials said.