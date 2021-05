Garrett Neese/AP

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A fire that destroyed three buildings in a historic block in the Upper Peninsula occurred just two days before a couple planned to open a gem and mineral shop.

Brandon Looper and Jeanne Liuska were 50 miles away when they got a call about the Friday night fire in Calumet. They lost their apartment as well as a collection of coins, antique toys and mining maps, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.