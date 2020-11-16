Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly

In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fire fighters and police officers investigate a fire scene in Hong Kong, south China, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries”. (Lui Siu Wai/Xinhua News Agency via AP) less In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, fire fighters and police officers investigate a fire scene in Hong Kong, south China, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. City authorities said a fire in a crowded ... more Photo: Lui Siu Wai, AP Photo: Lui Siu Wai, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — City authorities said a fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries,” with local media putting the number of dead at seven.

The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses, according to a police report.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was “deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.”

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that four men and three women aged 9 to 40 were killed in the blaze. It said 11 other people were injured, including seven hospitalized in critical condition.

Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.