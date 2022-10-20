Fire destroys refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A fire that destroyed a shelter for Ukrainian refugees on Germany's Baltic Coast could have been arson, a top government official suggested Thursday, warning that any kind of violence toward people fleeing war would not be tolerated.

The 14 residents and three employees who lived in the shelter were rescued from the flames when the former hotel in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Pomerania burned down Wednesday night, local police said. Nobody was injured, and the refugees were taken to other shelters, according to authorities.