Fire at Becker metal recycling plant affecting air quality

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Officials are monitoring the air quality in Becker after a fire at a metal recycling plant burned into the evening.

Firefighters planned to work through the night Tuesday at the Northern Metals Recycling plant.

The city has requested help from the National Guard, the state Pollution Control Agency and health department.

The Star Tribune reports police have told residents with respiratory problems who live near the plant to stay inside or in well-ventilated areas.

A passerby first spotted the fire about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northern Metals moved its shredding operation from Minneapolis to Becker last year after the Pollution Control Agency ordered it shut down because of high levels of air pollution and inaccurately recorded pollution readings.