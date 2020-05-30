Fire at Albuquerque assisted living facility displaces 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque fire department says 13 residents of an assisted living facility were displaced by a fire in one apartment Saturday morning.

The department says firefighters were able to put out the fire without it extending into other areas of La Vida Llena.

One person was transported for injuries related to possible smoke inhalation and no firefighters were injured, the department said.

No additional information was released.