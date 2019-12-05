Findings of Delaware prison health care review released

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware corrections officials are releasing the results of an independent review of medical and behavioral health care in state prisons.

Department of Correction officials planned to release the findings of the review by Christiana Care Health System on Thursday. Christiana is the state's largest hospital system.

Christiana Care does not have expertise in prison health care but agreed in August to conduct the review at no cost and to provide recommendations based on health care industry standards.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers unanimously approved a bill reforming a committee charged with monitoring prison health care in Delaware.

The bill was introduced after the attorney general's office confirmed that it was investigating allegations that DOC's medical contractor, Connections Community Support Programs, had ordered staffers to forge documents to falsely state inmates were getting mental health treatment they never received.