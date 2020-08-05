Correction: Virus Outbreak-Struggling Zoos story

A chimpanzee holds an enrichment treat at the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, Calif., on April 14, 2020. Zoos and aquariums from Florida to Alaska are struggling financially because of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet animals still need expensive care and food, meaning the closures that began in March, the start of the busiest season for most animal parks, have left many of the facilities in dire financial straits.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story August 1, 2020, about zoos struggling financially because of the pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously reported the Oakland Zoo spends $55,000 a day to feed the animals. The zoo spends $55,000 a month to feed the animals.