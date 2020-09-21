Final busy days of Maine's bear hunt this week

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The final days of the busy part of Maine's annual bear hunt are this week.

The vast majority of bears harvested by hunters in Maine are killed over bait. It's legal to use bait until Sept. 26. The hunt goes on until after Thanksgiving, but it slows down considerably after the end of bait season.

Bait is often sugary human food. Animal welfare advocates have made attempts to curtail the use of bait in the past, but state wildlife officials have maintained it's necessary to control the size of the bear population. A referendum that sought to end the use of bait for bears was defeated in 2014.

Maine is home to more than 35,000 black bears. That's up from just 23,000 in the early 2000s.