Fifth annual Farm to Table dinner this month

The Darien Land Trust will hold its fifth Farm to Table dinner on Aug. 24. The Darien Land Trust will hold its fifth Farm to Table dinner on Aug. 24. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fifth annual Farm to Table dinner this month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Begin with cocktails on the grass amid native flowers, progress to an elegant dinner at long tables with twinkling lights and finish with dancing to a live band under the stars. This is how the Darien Land Trust will celebrate its fifth annual Farm to Table Event at Waterbury Field on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Farm fresh hors d'oeuvres will kick off the evening followed by a three-course seated dinner with creative, seasonal fare from Tim LaBant Catering served at tables in the field. Guests are encouraged to bring their own wine based on wine pairing recommendations created by WinePort of Darien, which are now available for purchase. The Busker Band, which includes local Darien drummer Kevin Bannerton, who helped create the band during his years at Villanova, will play acoustic pop and rock music throughout the evening.

In the five years since the Farm to Table Event began, Waterbury Field has grown into a showcase landscape filled with native plant species. “This magical setting is the ideal place to celebrate our fifth year anniversary,” says John O’Brien, co-president of the Darien Land Trust. “We welcome all to join us for a fantastic night.”

The Farm to Table Event was created to celebrate the success the Darien Land Trust has had in preserving more than 215 acres of open space. An acquisition of nearly three acres on upper Hollow Tree Ridge Road last year now joins five other Land Trust properties in the neighborhood to provide more than 12 acres of protected land in the region, preserving the rural character of the area. The DLT mission is to permanently preserve open space in Darien, providing the community with environmentally rich habitats, scenic vistas, opportunities for educational experiences and the quiet enjoyment of nature.

Numerous local businesses have lent their support as sponsors of the event, including Baywater Properties, Halstead Properties, Laurel Road Bank, Residence of Selleck's Woods, Bartlett Tree Experts, BMW of Darien, Charter Oak Agency, David Harvey Jewelers, Houlihan Lawrence, Christine L. Hamilton-Hall, DMD, MD, Ring's End and Rowayton Wine Shop & WinePort of Darien. BMW has generously donated bicycles to be presented at random to two lucky guests at the event. The Darien Land Trust is also grateful for the support of Wee Burn Country Club as well as Pes Tecs, RAVO Vodka and Two Roads Brewing Company.

The Darien Land Trust receives land through a combination of gifts from property owners and in certain instances, direct purchase of the land. Once the land is under DLT protection, trustees begin an active stewardship program. Waterbury Field was permanently preserved through a combination of gifts from Joslin Family and purchase in 2008.

To purchase tickets for the DLT Farm to Table Event at Waterbury Field, visit www.darienlandtrust.org. Follow the DLT on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news on events such as lectures, films and outdoor programs.