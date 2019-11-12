Fifteen unlocked cars broken into, one stolen, Darien Police say

Another 15 cars were broken into in one night, Darien Police reported — nine in Avalon neighborhood alone. Another car was stolen. In all of the incidents, the vehicle had been burglarized at some time during the preceding overnight hours and vehicles had been left unlocked. The burglaries were evident due to the disturbance of the glove box/center console. Some had nothign stolen, some had a lap top, a checkbook or cash. The stolen car had $3,000 in golf clubs and a $1,000 phone.

All incidents were reported on Nov. 4.

Dickinson Rd. Vehicle: 2019 Jeep Wrangler 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Stolen: Nothing

Dickinson Rd. Vehicle: 2002 GMC Denali 2010 Acura TI Stolen: New set of Bed Sheets 2

Dickinson Rd Vehicle: 2019 Jeep Wrangler 1998 Jeep Cherokee 1984 American Motors CJ17 Stolen: Nothing

East Trail Vehicle: 2018 Lexus RX Stolen: Nothing

Below are all incidents in Avalon:

2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer Stolen: Apple Laptop

2017 GMC Acadia Stolen: Nothing

2015 Tesla S Stolen: Ferragamo bag containing an Apple Laptop, Apple Ear Pods, and several prescription medications.

2016 Mazda 6 Stolen: Key to Hyundai Accent (See #2019-14874)

2015 BMW X3 Stolen: Nothing

2009 Honda CR-V Stolen: Nothing

2017 Toyota Camry Stolen: $22 in cash

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Stolen: Nothing

2018 GMC Sierra Stolen: Check Book

2014 BMW X3 Stolen: Nothing

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Stolen: Nothing

2018 Porche Macan, 2019 Volvo XC90 Stolen: Nothing

Stolen car

An Old Kings Highway resident said at some time during the overnight hours, his 2014 Nissan Altima was stolen from his driveway. The keys to the vehicle had been left in it during that period. A set of golf clubs valued at $3,000 and a phone valued at $1,000 had been in the vehicle.