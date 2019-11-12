Fifteen unlocked cars broken into, one stolen, Darien Police say
Another 15 cars were broken into in one night, Darien Police reported — nine in Avalon neighborhood alone. Another car was stolen. In all of the incidents, the vehicle had been burglarized at some time during the preceding overnight hours and vehicles had been left unlocked. The burglaries were evident due to the disturbance of the glove box/center console. Some had nothign stolen, some had a lap top, a checkbook or cash. The stolen car had $3,000 in golf clubs and a $1,000 phone.
All incidents were reported on Nov. 4.
Dickinson Rd. Vehicle: 2019 Jeep Wrangler 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Stolen: Nothing
Dickinson Rd. Vehicle: 2002 GMC Denali 2010 Acura TI Stolen: New set of Bed Sheets 2
Dickinson Rd Vehicle: 2019 Jeep Wrangler 1998 Jeep Cherokee 1984 American Motors CJ17 Stolen: Nothing
East Trail Vehicle: 2018 Lexus RX Stolen: Nothing
Below are all incidents in Avalon:
2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer Stolen: Apple Laptop
2017 GMC Acadia Stolen: Nothing
2015 Tesla S Stolen: Ferragamo bag containing an Apple Laptop, Apple Ear Pods, and several prescription medications.
2016 Mazda 6 Stolen: Key to Hyundai Accent (See #2019-14874)
2015 BMW X3 Stolen: Nothing
2009 Honda CR-V Stolen: Nothing
2017 Toyota Camry Stolen: $22 in cash
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Stolen: Nothing
2018 GMC Sierra Stolen: Check Book
2014 BMW X3 Stolen: Nothing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Stolen: Nothing
2018 Porche Macan, 2019 Volvo XC90 Stolen: Nothing
Stolen car
An Old Kings Highway resident said at some time during the overnight hours, his 2014 Nissan Altima was stolen from his driveway. The keys to the vehicle had been left in it during that period. A set of golf clubs valued at $3,000 and a phone valued at $1,000 had been in the vehicle.