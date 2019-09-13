Field Hockey Rundown
VITALS
COACH — MO MINICUS (20th year)
DIVISION — FCIAC East
PLAYOFF CLASS — Class L
2018 RECORD — 18-2-1-1, FCIAC champs, Class L semis
2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
MOLLY HELLMAN, Sr. MF
TALA GARCIA, Sr., D
CATIE DUGGAN, Sr., F
IZZY SMITH, Sr., F
SARAH BOGDAN, Jr., F
LINDSEY OLSON, Jr., D
BRINSLEY RUSCHE, Jr.. MF
CATHERINE VOGT, Sr., G
MONISHA AKULA, Sr., G
CHARLOTTE DOMITTNER, Sr., D
EVELYN HIDY, Soph., F
MOLLY MCGLUCKIN, Soph., F
SAMANTHA LINDELL, Sr., D
MADDIE HULT, Soph., MF
MAISIE STEWART, Jr., D
RAINA JOHNS, Fr., MF
D Katie Elders, MF Bridget Mahoney, F Shea van den Broek, F Daphne Cutler, GK Grace Aronsohn
Sept. 18 — at Staples, 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 — at Greenwich,4 p.m.
Oct. 18 — at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Oct. 24 — at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 — WILTON, 4 p.m.
“We’ll miss the (captains) trio of Shea, Bridget, and Katie, and all the seniors, but it’s always fun trying to regroup and watch the talent that rises up. We have athletes who rise to the occasion and give it their all to fill the spots that need to be filled. ” — head coach Mo Minicus