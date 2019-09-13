VITALS

COACH — MO MINICUS (20th year)

DIVISION — FCIAC East

PLAYOFF CLASS — Class L

2018 RECORD — 18-2-1-1, FCIAC champs, Class L semis

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

CAPTAINS

MOLLY HELLMAN, Sr. MF

TALA GARCIA, Sr., D

CATIE DUGGAN, Sr., F

IZZY SMITH, Sr., F

OTHER PLAYERS TO WATCH

SARAH BOGDAN, Jr., F

LINDSEY OLSON, Jr., D

BRINSLEY RUSCHE, Jr.. MF

CATHERINE VOGT, Sr., G

MONISHA AKULA, Sr., G

CHARLOTTE DOMITTNER, Sr., D

EVELYN HIDY, Soph., F

MOLLY MCGLUCKIN, Soph., F

SAMANTHA LINDELL, Sr., D

MADDIE HULT, Soph., MF

MAISIE STEWART, Jr., D

RAINA JOHNS, Fr., MF

KEY LOSSES

D Katie Elders, MF Bridget Mahoney, F Shea van den Broek, F Daphne Cutler, GK Grace Aronsohn

GAMES TO WATCH

Sept. 18 — at Staples, 4 p.m.

Oct. 15 — at Greenwich,4 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Oct. 24 — at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 — WILTON, 4 p.m.

FROM THE COACH

“We’ll miss the (captains) trio of Shea, Bridget, and Katie, and all the seniors, but it’s always fun trying to regroup and watch the talent that rises up. We have athletes who rise to the occasion and give it their all to fill the spots that need to be filled. ” — head coach Mo Minicus