Fewer trips for China's Golden Week amid quarantine fears Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 5:48 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Participants stand before a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, stands during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, looks at floral bouquets during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past an honor guard during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Participants bow their heads during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Participants stand before a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Staff members carrying signs walk across Tiananmen Square before a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Participants in ethnic minority dress carry flowers as they walk during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Chinese President Xi Jinping, second from right, and other Chinese leaders stand during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Military personnel carry flowers as they walk during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, walks during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
BEIJING (AP) — While China's top leaders commemorated revolutionary martyrs Friday, far fewer Chinese are expected to be traveling during the upcoming “Golden Week” National Day holidays amid rigid anti-COVID-19 restrictions and calls from health officials for people to stay put.
China’s transport ministry estimates some 210 million trips will be made by road during the week-long holiday that begins Saturday — down 30% compared to the same time last year.