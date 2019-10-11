Fewer than 1,000 people still waiting for power after storm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Employees of the Spokane region's largest utility have restored power to about 30,000 homes since Tuesday night's surprise snow storm that snapped power lines.

Just under 1,000 Avista customers were still waiting for electricity as of Thursday evening.

Night time temperatures in the Spokane area were dipping into the 20s this week.

The Spokesman-Review reported the storm downed trees and branches and did most of its damage on individual homes, making the power restoration process longer.

